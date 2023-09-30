Where You Can Watch All 11 Seasons Of M*A*S*H

Larry Gelbart's wildly popular sitcom "M*A*S*H" premiered over 50 years ago, but if you attempt to make your way through the 11-season series today, you're in for much more than a simple nostalgia watch. The comedy-drama about a group of reluctant Army doctors making their way through an endless Korean war was bold in its day, but its themes of pacifism and tolerance and its raucous anti-authority attitudes are still relevant today. It's no wonder that scores of Zoomers and Millennials have built a surprisingly robust fandom for the show in recent years: "M*A*S*H" is, at almost every turn, about joyfully rebelling against an unfair world.

Whether you're a lifelong "M*A*S*H" fan, stumbled upon the show recently, or are just curious about why it's so celebrated, you can easily check out all 11 seasons of the series on Hulu, or on Disney+ if you're outside the United States. You can bundle both services domestically for $9.99 a month with ads or $12.99 a month without — although, as someone who made their way through all 256 episodes on Hulu, I definitely recommend saving yourself hours' worth of ad breaks by splurging on the ad-free option. If you prefer physical media over streaming, you can also find the complete series on DVD, though thanks to the filmmaking methods of 20th Century Television, the viewing experience between the two will differ in a few key ways.