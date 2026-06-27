10 Best Western Movies, According To Roger Ebert

Westerns, as a genre, have enjoyed and endured a series of highs and lows in popularity over the past century. They've never been wholly and completely out of fashion, but the closest they came to fully vacating Hollywood was arguably around the 1960s. Coincidentally, that's the same decade that saw the arrival of a young film critic named Roger Ebert.

Ebert reviewed thousands of films across his career, and a little over a hundred of them were Westerns. We've shared our own list of the best Westerns ever made, but we decided to take a look to see which ones were labeled as the best according to Ebert. To do this, we narrowed the field down to only Westerns given four out of four stars by the renowned critic. From there we tightened our focus even more and eliminated ones set in modern day leaving only the more traditional Westerns set in the late 19th century. (There's one exception to that last rule below, but it's a difference of only a year or two, and its uniqueness demanded it be included here.)

Were this a longer list, it would also have included other films that Ebert loved like "Shane," "The Wild Bunch," "Red River," "Pale Rider," and a few more, but we decided to limit it to just 10 of the qualifying Westerns. Now keep reading for a look at 10 of the best Western movies according to Roger Ebert.