6 Essential John Wayne Movies That Everyone Should See At Least Once

For better or worse, John Wayne, also known as The Duke, became a cinematic symbol of the jingoistic ideals of the American West: rugged individualism, Manifest Destiny, and hypermasculine law and order. With over 100 films to his name and a career that spans five decades, these six films you should see at least once because they not only represent the sheer enormity of John Wayne's star power and why he has become synonymous with the Western genre, but are also foundational works of film history. John Wayne's career is a compelling way to observe the early days of Hollywood under the studio system, a pivotal period in cinema that has inspired generations of future directors.

John Wayne's staunch conservative politics were often questionable. He was a fervent supporter of the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), the infamous witch hunt of leftist artists. In 1968, he released "The Green Berets," a propaganda film that aimed to rally Americans into supporting the Vietnam War. This made him painfully disconnected from the growing countercultural movement. Nevertheless, John Wayne remains an enduring cinematic icon, and probably the first person you think of (besides Clint Eastwood, who /Film crowned as the best Western actor of all time) when you think of a movie cowboy. The list below has John Wayne movies that should be on everyone's watch list.