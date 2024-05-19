Jeff Bridges Dangerously One-Upped John Wayne In One Of True Grit's Best Scenes

Charles Portis' novel "True Grit" has been brought to life on the big screen several times, but Henry Hathaway's 1969 John Wayne-starring adaptation is perhaps the most popular. Wayne's rendition of Rooster Cogburn is one of his most-recognized late-period roles, and it also earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor — an accolade that feels thoroughly deserving due to the actor's ability to seamlessly inhabit the plucky, one-eyed U.S. Marshal. Portis' "True Grit" is told from the perspective of the adolescent Mattie Ross, whose deadpan, no-nonsense demeanor is our portal to the treacherous grown-ups around her, and her bond with the tough-as-nails marshal soon emerges as the heart of the drama. Wayne expertly balances Rooster's more vicious sensibilities with the hidden vulnerabilities that emerge when he helps Mattie exact revenge and looks endlessly cool while charging toward armed dudes with dual guns on horseback.

Although no one can replicate the cool factor that Wayne injected into Rooster, Jeff Bridges, who embodied Rooster in Ethan and Joel Coen's 2010 "True Grit," came extremely close. For starters, the Coens did not approach "True Grit" as a remake of Hathaway's film, but as a faithful adaptation of Portis' novel, with a focus on the more violent overtones that got diluted in the 1969 version. As a result, the film retains the bleakness of the original narrative. Bridges' Rooster is decidedly more violent when he pursues fugitives and troublemakers for a living. Even when he expresses concern for Mattie (Hailee Steinfeld), there's a sense of detachment amidst the vulnerability, and the bursts of cruelty that define his personality feel sharper than Wayne's version, which is easier to root for.

Nevertheless, when it came to displaying true grit, Bridges participated in a dangerous stunt during the film's climax, evoking yet another contrast with Wayne's version.