Clint Eastwood Was Floored By This Controversial John Wayne Western Performance

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Clint Eastwood has been critical of John Wayne throughout his career, but he absolutely loved the Duke's performance in "The Searchers," which he called "brave." But while the film remains a widely celebrated classic, it also has a complicated legacy.

Eastwood and Wayne's relationship is difficult to define. Though these two cinematic legends ostensibly had it out for one another, there was always a mutual respect between them. In a way, it was impossible for Eastwood not to admire his forbear. He grew up in a culture that venerated the Duke, and he had much in common with the legend. As noted in Scott Eyman's "John Wayne: The Life and Legend," when Eastwood first transformed into a cowboy as ramrod Rowdy Yates on "Rawhide," he was playing a variation of Montgomery Clift's role in "Red River," a movie that also starred Wayne. When asked about that very film by Paul Nelson in the 1970s (per "Conversations with Clint"), Eastwood had good things to say. "John Wayne in his day, one of his better roles was 'Red River,'" he told Nelson. "Where he played a guy who had many faults."

Eastwood's next role was that of a man who was similarly flawed. His Man with No Name was originally named Ringo after Wayne's legendary Henry, the Ringo Kid from "Stagecoach," and shortly after he debuted as that laconic anti-hero, Eastwood — like Wayne before him — became symbolic of Westerns of the era. In that way, these two men seemed to have shared an almost cosmic link ever since Eastwood arrived on the scene. While you can find plenty of examples of the two disparaging one another, then, it's always nice to find more complimentary moments, such as when Eastwood commended Wayne on his performance in "The Searchers."