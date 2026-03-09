Clint Eastwood Didn't Like One Of The Greatest Westerns Ever Made

"The Wild Bunch" is one of several movies from 1969 that defined Western history. It is a seminal work often cited as one of the most important films — let alone Westerns — of its time. Clint Eastwood, however, didn't like it. In a 1992 interview, the actor admitted that while Sam Peckinpah's feature was "a good movie," he personally disliked its "ballet of violence."

Before the 1960s, Westerns were fairly straightforward in their depiction of the Old West. It was the white hats vs the black hats, i.e., good vs. evil, and that was pretty much it. Otherwise, the Western frontier was a fantasy land steeped in myth and magic. Then, with the arrival of Clint Eastwood as The Man With No Name in Sergio Leone's "Dollars" trilogy, everything changed.

In reality, Leone and his rugged star weren't the first to upend the myth of the Old West. 1950's "Broken Arrow" was revisionist in its treatment of Indigenous people, and 1952's "High Noon" took aim at the Hollywood blacklist. You can even trace the darker themes of the revisionist Western to films as early as 1935's "Westward Ho," which starred the man who otherwise came to epitomize traditional Westerns: John Wayne. Even with those examples in mind, it was Eastwood that became the face of the revisionist movement in the latter half of the 20th Century.

As such, you'd expect the legend to be a fan of something like "The Wild Bunch." Peckinpah's film is one of the most influential and important examples of the revisionist movement, and yet Eastwood remained unmoved.