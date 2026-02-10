Unforgiven Fans Should Watch This Controversial Western From The '60s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many revisionist Westerns everyone should watch at least once, but if you're going to go with one, make it "Unforgiven." Clint Eastwood's 1992 masterpiece remains the quintessential revisionist Western but it's also arguably the actor/director's best film. Of course, that means most of us have seen "Unforgiven," but there's likely a fair few yet to check out 1969's "The Wild Bunch." With its controversial violence and deconstructionist approach to the Old West, the feels very much like a forerunner to "Unforgiven."

The 1960s was the last decade Westerns were truly culturally relevant. The genre had been reliably popular since the beginning of film, falling out of favor in the 1930s only to come galloping back after the success of "Stagecoach." John Ford's seminal Western not only inspired "Citizen Kane" but launched John Wayne to A-list status and revitalized the oater as Hollywood's most popular genre.

By the 1970s, however, the Western was on life support. When the Duke finally shuffled off this mortal coil in 1979, so too did the genre with which he'd made his name become a shadow of its former self. In the years that followed, we got far fewer Westerns, but we also got some of the best examples of the form ever committed to film. In these movies, the simplistic morality of the early Wayne Westerns had been replaced by a more complex, gritty, and often cynical approach which characterized the age of the revisionist Western. Interestingly enough, however, these more realistic, irreverent films had started to emerge long before the Duke kicked the bucket, and "The Wild Bunch" is a prime example.