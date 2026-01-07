Clint Eastwood And John Wayne's Feud, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Movie stars don't get much bigger than Clint Eastwood and John Wayne. Both belong to an age where movie stars were more than just popular actors who could reliably sell tickets. The Duke in particular represented the human embodiment of an ideology. He was more than just an avatar for conservative ideals, he was in many ways the face of a monoculture that simply doesn't exist any more; a symbol of a society organized around shared ideals which disintegrated as the century wore on. Eastwood rose to fame in the '70s, where culture was much more fractured than it had been in Wayne's heyday. But he was about as close as you could get to what his forbear represented in the first half of the 20th Century, especially when it came to the Western genre.

Both Eastwood and the Duke cut their teeth on Oaters, establishing their enduring star power by way of horseback battles and a stoic machismo that ensured they became emblems of masculinity for entire generations. While an on-screen meeting between the two seemed like a foregone conclusion, then, these two Western titans actually never came face-to-face in any film.

Most of that came down to the fact that Wayne simply wasn't a fan of Eastwood's more cynical, deconstructionist Westerns. It was this that led to a rift between the pair that lasted until the Duke's passing in 1979. Eastwood had some clashes in his time (his feud with Spike Lee got so bad Steven Spielberg had to step in). But his issues with Wayne represented something much deeper — a clash of generations. Here's everything you need to know about the feud between Wayne and Eastwood and why we never saw these legends star opposite one another.