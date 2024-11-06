Clint Eastwood & Spike Lee's Feud Got So Bad That Steven Spielberg Had To Step In

Clint Eastwood's 2006 war picture "Flags of Our Fathers," based on the book by James Bradley and Ron Powers, told the story of the five Marines and one Navy corps soldier who famously raised an American flag at the top of Mt. Suribachi during the 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima. The moment was captured in an equally-famous photograph by Joe Rosenthal, and it served as the model for the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington Ridge Park in Arlington, Virginia. It's one of the more famous American images of the World War II battlefield. Eastwood built an entire film about the Battle of Iwo Jima, climaxing with the raising of the flag.

Eastwood shot "Flags of Our Fathers" back-to-back with "Letters from Iwo Jima," also released in 2006, which told the same story from the perspective of the Japanese soldiers, diplomatically balancing out the thudding, bland patriotism of "Flags." Of the two, "Letters" was widely considered to be the superior film. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Celebrated director Spike Lee wasn't fond of either one of Eastwood's films, however. Indeed, Lee openly lambasted Eastwood's exclusion of Black Marines in both films, pointing out that many Black soldiers were indeed present at the Battle of Iwo Jima. Marc Eliot's 2010 biography "American Rebel: The Life of Clint Eastwood" details the comments Lee made at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, where his own WWII film "Miracle at St. Anna" premiered. Lee implied that Eastwood was a stodgy old man who didn't even consider Black characters for his films, just like many Hollywood filmmakers before him.

Eastwood shot back at Lee, saying that the "St. Anna" director's history was a little off. The conflict only escalated from there, with the pair's rivalry playing out in public. Eventually, the two filmmakers required the intervention of no one less than Steven Spielberg to assure the heat was turned down.