Arnold Schwarzenegger Starred In A 1970s Western Flop With A 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

With the waning of the Western's popularity in the 1970s came all manner of weird and wonderful takes on the genre. From the controversial and disturbing "El Topo" (which Roger Ebert was a fan of) to Jeff Bridges' uneven Western comedy "Rancho Deluxe," the '70s was a strange time for the once popular oater. 1979's "The Villain," however, is one of the least successful attempts to send up the genre, with director Hal Neeham attempting to produce his own "Blazing Saddles" but failing in pretty much every way. As such, star Arnold Schwarzenegger is probably glad this particular entry in his filmography has been largely forgotten — though it remains a major blot on his greater body of work.

"El Topo" kicked off the surreal and experimental Acid Western movement of the era before "Blazing Saddles" showed how to do Western parodies right in 1974. "The Villain," otherwise known as "Cactus Jack" in the United Kingdom and Australia, then decided to take a slightly different route by asking, "What if there was a Western parody film that was also an homage to Warner Bros.' Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner cartoons for some reason?" Needless to say, the result wasn't exactly a hit, though it is a curious thing to watch and features Arnie in one of his earliest, pre-"Conan the Barbarian" roles.

Sadly, the movie failed to make much money. What's more, critics weren't exactly taken with the film's homage to classic cartoons. In fact, they weren't taken by much, from the performances to the direction, which is why it's not all that surprising that, to this day, "The Villain" is the only movie in Schwarzenegger's filmography with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score.