Jeff Bridges' Western Comedy Streaming For Free On Tubi Is A Hidden Gem From The '70s

In 1975, a 25-year-old Jeff Bridges starred opposite Sam Waterston in a comedy neo-Western that wasn't a hit upon its debut but has since earned some solid retrospective reviews. It's also kind of a cool watch if only to see what was happening with the Western in the mid-70s. Luckily, you can now stream the movie free on Tubi.

The 1970s has to be one of the most fascinating times for the Western genre. This was the decade when sci-fi became the new fascination, and Old West adventures quickly became old hat. As a result, the genre transmogrified in often strange and bizarre ways in what was the cultural equivalent of Robert Patrick's T-1000 desperately cycling through its various forms as it writhes in the molten steel pit at the end of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Indeed, the '70s saw all sorts of contortions as the old fashioned oater endured its protracted death, ultimately culminating in the actual 1979 death of John Wayne, a true icon of the genre itself.

Though the Western died in the '70s, it has continued to sputter along. Even the last decade has seen some great Westerns released, including the "True Grit" remake that starred Bridges as Marshall Rooster Cogburn — the U.S. Marshal played by Wayne himself in the 1969 original. Back when the Duke was winning Oscars for that celebrated Western, however, Bridges was a young up-and-comer who starred in a comedy neo-Western that was everything Wayne's film wasn't — and not just in terms of its tone and setting. "Rancho Deluxe" wasn't well received upon its 1975 release, but it has since earned positive enough reviews. So, let's head back to the mid-'70s to see what was happening with the Western by way of Bridges' forgotten comedy.