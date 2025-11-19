John Travolta's Forgotten Contemporary Western On Paramount+ Is An '80s Gem

John Travolta is one of the pre-eminent craftsmen of the flop, amassing an incredible seven movies with 0% Rotten Tomatoes scores in his career. How does he do it? Only the master knows for sure, but it surely has something to do with frequently going full tilt on patently shaky and misguided premises, such as the time he made a sci-fi box office flop based on a book by the Scientology founder that haunted its writer for years. Then there was 1996's "Michael," which saw Travolta play a literal angel in a movie whose tagline was "He's an angel, not a saint..." It's just glorious stuff.

But what fans of Travolta's many duds may not realize is that the man also showcased a real talent for making the kinds of movies that should have been complete flops but which somehow managed to etch out a significant place in mass culture. Take the 1980 romantic Western "Urban Cowboy," for example, which is basically the exact point at which country turned pop.

Directed by James Bridges, the film is loosely based on a 1978 Esquire article titled "The Ballad of the Urban Cowboy: America's Search for 'True Grit'," which chronicled a real-life love affair that flourished in a legendary Texas bar. The movie version stars Travolta and Debra Winger as the fictionalized version of the couple, who eventually get married only to break up before a dramatic mechanical bull-riding competition ties things up in a neat little bow. Intrigued? Read on for all the details on this gem of a Travolta movie, which was surprisingly influential in its time but which has been largely forgotten today. As such, now's the time to stream the movie on Paramount+, where it's available at no extra cost for subscribers.