15 Best John Travolta Movies, Ranked

John Travolta rose to fame when he first played Vinnie Barbarino in "Welcome Back, Kotter" in 1975. Before the show came to an end four years later, the actor's career exploded in a big way. He had an Academy Award nomination under his belt and starred in one of the top-five-grossing films of the decade. In the years since, Travolta has had distinct ebbs and flows in his career. In the 1990s, he was well-known for making comebacks, something we're jonesing to see again.

Travolta has appeared in a wide range of films, from comedies and musicals to dramas and actioners. No matter the genre, there's something you can almost always count on from the star: dancing! You can see him bust a move in some unlikely projects, making it the physical equivalent of Arnold Schwarzenegger saying, "I'll be back."

Due to some major flops like "Battlefield Earth" and "Gotti," which earned a rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, movie fans can sometimes forget just how talented Travolta is. Throughout his career, he's been nominated for two Oscars, two acting Emmys, a BAFTA, and seven Golden Globes. He's an incredibly unique actor who oozes charisma and brings an engaging eccentricity to his roles. Even the "bad" movies can rarely be blamed on Travolta's performance.

With 100 acting credits to his name, Travolta has had an undeniably interesting career, but these are John Travolta's best movies.