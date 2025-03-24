Bill Pullman And Mickey Rourke Were Cut From This Classic War Movie

James Jones' novel "The Thin Red Line" is a dense but not daunting book. At 510 pages, it is an alternately fluid and ferocious account of the U.S. Army's brutal campaign in Guadalcanal during World War II. Joyce, a veteran of Guadalcanal (and a survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which occurs at the end of his classic novel "From Here to Eternity"), paints a mural of massacre in an edenic environment populated by magnificent animals and awesome flora. He shifts perspective throughout yet aligns most often on the experiences of four characters: Witt, Welsh, Storm, and Fife. He also writes so vividly about the horrors of combat that I can't imagine anyone finishing the book and wanting to enlist in the armed services. War is truly hell, and no soldier who survives the ordeal comes out whole on the other end.

Unlike "From Here to Eternity," Jones' "The Thin Red Line" does not naturally lend itself to adaptation. The inner lives of its characters — who give voice to yearning, fury, frustration, sadness and so much more — are uniquely rich. It would seem to be nearly impossible to capture the philosophical breadth of the novel, so the obvious approach most screenwriters would take with the material would be to focus on fewer characters.

Terrence Malick did not want to pare down "The Thin Red Line" in the slightest. He wrote a 300-page screenplay that retained most of the characters of the book, all the while promising a kind of visual poetry that would explore the strangeness of wanton bloodshed in a lush, beautiful jungle environment.

And every actor in Hollywood wanted to be a part of it.