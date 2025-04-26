Why John Wayne Refused To Join Clint Eastwood In A Thrilling Western

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At the outset of the 1970s, John Wayne, arguably the biggest movie star of the 20th century, was making reasonably profitable movies at an impressively decent clip for a man who'd lost a lung to cancer. Though he looked considerably older than he was (a byproduct of heavy smoking, heavy drinking, and too many hours spent under the sun as an actor and an outdoorsman), he felt obliged to keep making films espousing conservative values for his aging fans and, whether they liked it or not, those goddamn pot-smoking, war-protesting, bra-burning Baby Boomers.

More often than not, Wayne's 1970s movies felt old-fashioned, but the actor, now in his 60s, was willing to tweak his image in order to keep up with moviegoers' changing tastes. After Wayne turned down the lead role in Don Siegel's "Dirty Harry" (a decision he regretted), he starred in the gritty-for-him cop drama "McQ." He also allowed himself to get killed off in Mark Rydell's "The Cowboys" as a means of teaching young folks a lesson about what it takes to be a man.

Wayne was willing to try stuff, but when it came to sharing the screen with the man who'd eclipsed him as the world's favorite Western star, the Duke was having none of it. On one hand, this was surprising; in terms of his political views and general temperament, Clint Eastwood was not all that different from Wayne. But when the younger star approached the Western icon with an appealing screenplay from skilled genre technician Larry Cohen, Wayne brusquely refused. Why was he so dead set against working with Eastwood?

