5 Movies From 1969 That Define Western History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1939 John Ford surprised everyone, John Wayne included, by casting the then up-and-comer in "Stagecoach." Though he initially faced major pushback for not casting an established star in the role of Henry, the Ringo Kid, Ford clearly knew what he was doing. As did the Duke himself, who shot to stardom in the wake of the film's release. But "Stagecoach" did more than establish Wayne as an A-lister. It revitalized a genre that had been almost exclusively relegated to B-movie status during the 30s. With "Stagecoach," Ford proved that the oater could be used to tell stories that went beyond mere action and adventure clichés, sparking renewed interest and popularity.

Exactly 30 years later, we would see what was arguably the peak of that renewed popularity. 1969 gave us so many classic Westerns that it's essentially the apex of what was once the biggest, most reliably popular genre in the world. This was the year John Wayne finally won an Oscar, Sam Peckinpah gave us a brutal revisionist classic, and Clint Eastwood made an unconventional Western that he might regret but which remains culturally important to this day. Viewed in retrospect, 1969 was a final defiant flourish that preceded the Western's rapid decline in the 70s.

So seminal was 1969 that it's tough to even pick five of the most defining Westerns of that year. But here we are, faced with that momentous task and, like the great gunslingers of Western history, ready to do battle despite impossible odds. Read on for the full shootout as we try to narrow down a list of the most influential oaters of '69.