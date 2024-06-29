Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid's Classic Song Had A Whole Lot Of Haters

George Roy Hill's "Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid" arrived at a moment when the Western, the most American of movie genres, was being appropriated by Italian filmmakers and Hollywood-bred revisionists like Sam Peckinpah and Clint Eastwood. Baby Boomer moviegoers were rejecting the old-fashioned white hat/black hat simplicity of their parents' unquestioning era, and finding resonance in the violent, unsentimental depiction of a manifest destiny recklessly pursued and ruthlessly realized. Tonally and thematically, the new Westerns jibed with their counterculture sensibilities.

While "Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid" wasn't overtly political, it did appeal to the counterculture audience by teaming one of Hollywood's hottest movie stars in Paul Newman with a ready-to-explode Robert Redford as a couple of carefree outlaws. Hill wisely embraced the aesthetic freedom of the burgeoning New Hollywood revolution, and played directly to his target audience's authority-and convention-flouting tastes. He screwed around with camera placement, noodled about in the editing room, and, to the bewilderment of many (including one of his stars), dropped in an anachronistic pop song to score a scene that does nothing to forward the plot.

This moment remains divisive (younger viewers tend to find it unbearably cheesy), but if you're on the film's loosey-goosey wavelength, it shouldn't be that jarring. Just don't tell Robert Redford this.