Roger Ebert Called This Notorious John Wayne Movie 'Cruel And Dishonest'

In 1968, John Wayne made one of his worst movies with "The Green Berets." This jingoistic piece of propaganda preceded the Duke's one and only Oscar win, which in turn preceded somewhat of a resurgence for the screen legend prior to his 1979 death. As such, "The Green Berets" was a nadir in Wayne's career that almost cost him that career altogether. It didn't help that Roger Ebert hated the film so much he declined to even give it a star rating.

The worst John Wayne movies are a mix of his early "Poverty Row" Westerns, made on minuscule budgets, and films that unfortunately embodied his questionable-at-best political convictions. Those convictions were rigid and simplistic which was echoed in his black-and-white-hat Westerns that preceded the revisionist movement heralded by the likes of Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone. It was when that very movement came to the fore that Wayne quickly became somewhat of an anachronism.

Hollywood was no longer only making straightforward, good guys vs. bad guys stories and that didn't sit well with a man who had made his name with those very films. Wayne hated controversial Western "The Wild Bunch," for instance, for its violent and cynical depiction of the Old West. But director Sam Peckinpah had felt compelled to jolt viewers out of their desensitization to screen violence largely due to the Vietnam War, which had ensured images of bloodshed were routine in the late-'60s. Wayne was having none of it. Not only did the Duke voice his distaste for "The Wild Bunch," they year prior he made a movie celebrating the United States' efforts in Indo China. By that point, however, nobody was buying it, least of all Roger Ebert