5 Best Dark Western Movies, Ranked

Some of the best horror movies speak to fears lingering beneath the surface of society. Dark Westerns, however, delve beneath the carapace of the genre's often simplistic retelling of history to dredge up something arguably even more unsettling, grappling with the very myths on which the United States was built to reveal fundamental flaws at the foundation of its society.

In a sense, there has always been a darkness to Westerns. The way in which early examples of the genre whitewashed the often brutal landscape of the frontier is, at the very least, slightly unsettling in hindsight. At worst, there's a great tragedy at the root of films that minimized the suffering of anyone who wasn't a clean-cut cowboy. Of course, this truth was inevitably going to come to light. The genre could only survive for so long on the white-hat-vs.-black-hat simplicity of the early to mid-20th Century. Even in the golden age of the Western, there were hints of the revisionist ethos that would come to characterize the genre's later years, with films such as 1950's "The Furies" and 1956's "The Searchers" infusing the Old West with a certain bleakness uncharacteristic of the era.

As things went on, the films continued to indulge this darker sensibility, and in the process we got some of the best Westerns ever made. Paul Newman's darkest Western is a must-watch masterpiece, and the controversial, disturbing Western "El Topo" won plaudits from the great Roger Ebert. But there are even darker examples, and we've ranked the top five while trying to include a mix of styles from the psychological to full-on Western horror.