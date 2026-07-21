Paul Newman's Darkest Western Is A Masterpiece You Have To Watch

While he portrayed a few scoundrels, Paul Newman didn't play a lot of villains during his long career, probably because he always seemed like such a likable guy. Even in the underrated crime drama "Road to Perdition," where he was one of the main antagonists, he came across as sympathetic and grandfatherly. But there's one exception that stands out in Newman's filmography: "Hud," the bleak 1963 contemporary Western from director Martin Ritt. In "Hud," Newman plays quite possibly the most detestable character he ever played — although it must be stated that Newman is so handsome and charming that there are times in the film where you sort of like his character. Sort of.

"Hud," one of Newman's very best films, has a new 4K release courtesy of the Criterion Collection which gave me an excuse to finally watch the film for the first time. I'm glad I did, because it's a great movie. However, it's also a movie I'm not sure I ever want to watch again, because it left me feeling overwhelmingly depressed. That's cinema, folks!

Adapted (loosely) from the novel "Horseman, Pass By," by "Lonesome Dove" author Larry McMurtry, "Hud" sees Newman play Hud Bannon, the rougeish, womanizing son of kindly Texas rancher Homer Bannon (Melvyn Douglas). Hud sleeps around with married women, is idolized by his young nephew Lonnie (Brandon deWilde), and constantly flirts with Alma (Patricia Neal), the family's no-nonsense housekeeper. Life seems relatively good, if simple, for Hud in his small Texas town. And then everything changes for the worse.