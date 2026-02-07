Robert Pattinson's Underseen Dystopian Western Is A Hidden Gem Streaming On Netflix

One of Robert Pattinson's best movies is just waiting to be unearthed over on Netflix. "The Rover" might be an unremittingly bleak dystopian Western, but it features two standout performances from Pattinson and Guy Pearce and serves as an interesting look at the former during his transition from vampire heartthrob to serious actor.

Back in 2014, director David Michôd spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about making "The Rover," and recalled meeting with Pattinson for the first time. According to Michôd, he was surprised to find that the actor was ”really smart, and not the sort of pretty boy I was expecting." At that point in Pattinson's career, there was no doubt he was best known for the "Twilight" movies, but he'd been trying to break away from that association even while the vampire flicks were still being made. Roles in Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod's "Bel Ami" and David Cronenberg's "Cosmopolis" had helped in that regard, but "The Rover" was the first time he really became unrecognizable — a promising portent of what was to come.

The Australian film was written and directed by Michôd, who had developed the story with Joel Edgerton. Originally, Edgerton — who recently starred in one of 2025's best films, "Train Dreams" — was supposed to star, but he didn't feel he was right for the project. So, the pair cast Guy Peace, who based on the final result was absolutely the right choice. That just left the other lead role, and while Pattinson might not have seemed ideal at the time, he certainly proved otherwise after Michôd brought him onboard.