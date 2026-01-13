Robert Pattinson's Secret Marty Supreme Role, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Marty Supreme."

It's common for directors and actors who enjoy working together to repeat their collaborations across multiple films, but writer/director Josh Safdie snuck a sneaky role into his hit table tennis dramedy "Marty Supreme" for actor Robert Pattinson, who previously starred in Josh and his brother Benny's 2017 thriller "Good Time." In fact, it was so sneaky that Pattinson had to fib about it a little bit on a Vanity Fair lie detector test video when asked if he would ever work with the Safdies again. His response is pretty funny. In a conversation at London's BFI Southbank (via Variety), Josh Safdie revealed that he had Pattinson do a small voice role in "Marty Supreme," although it wasn't exactly planned from the beginning.

According to Safdie, Pattinson voices the umpire at the British Open semifinals near the beginning of the film, a role that came about due to Safdie and Pattinson hanging out and Safdie realizing he needed a British actor to voice the umpire. Pattinson has the right accent (when he's not doing a weird one for a role) and was apparently totally game. Chalamet might be the chaotic driving force behind "Marty Supreme," but it's fun to know that one of our greatest contemporary actors is also a part of Safdie's ping-pong epic.