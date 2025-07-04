The Western That Was Voted The Best Of The 21st Century

Western movies are almost as old as cinema itself, evolving out of the Wild West shows of the late 19th Century and transitioning to celluloid around the time that the adventures of the America frontier was fading into myth. It's fair to say that the genre has had a few rocky patches over the intervening 125 years or so (most notably in the '80s after the "Heaven's Gate" debacle) but these movies never truly go away –- Westerns are deeply ingrained into our cultural psyche. 21st Century filmmakers are always finding new ways to keep the genre relevant, whether it is using the spaghetti western format to tackle racism and slavery ("Django Unchained") or re-mapping the borders of a new frontier to address the ills of the modern world ("Sicario" and "Hell or High Water"). Meanwhile, the Coen Brothers used the classic white hats vs. blacks hats scenario as a neat metaphor to explore the violence that plagues society and the randomness of fate in "No Country For Old Men."

Clocking in at number six on the New York Times' "Best Movies of the 21st Century" list and regularly named as one of the best Westerns of the past 25 years, "No Country for Old Men" was a stunning return to form for Joel and Ethan Coen in the mid-2000s. Following two of the worst comedies of their career ("Intolerable Cruelty" and "The Ladykillers") they turned to Cormac McCarthy's 2005 novel as inspiration for one of their best films. The siblings had adapted other people's material before, such as Dashiell Hammett's "The Glass Key" for "Miller's Crossing," but they previously put their unique Coenesque spin on it. On this occasion, the Brothers kept it fairly faithful to the book and produced what was widely regarded as their most mature film to date.

Ditching their trademark loquacious dialogue and eclectic soundtracks, the film was a return to the wide open Texan spaces and deadly silences of their terse debut, "Blood Simple." The usual pessimism, which was previously offset by quirky humor, bursts of outlandish violence, and oddball genre twists, hardened into something more sorrowful and profound. Everybody just ate it up. "No Country for Old Men" was a critical and commercial success and won four of the eight Oscars it received nominations for, including a prestigious hat-trick for the Brothers (Best Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay). Let's take a closer look.