We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The late author Cormac McCarthy may have only had a dozen novels published in his lifetime, but he left an indelible mark on literature through his work. Often marked with graphic, unflinching violence and gruff characters living on the fringes of society, McCarthy grounded his stories in dogged realism. McCarthy's protagonists were often no-nonsense figures, sometimes the villains in their own stories, whether they recognized it or not. The author painted the world as a harsh and uncaring one, with survival as an unguaranteed reward for resilience.

Advertisement

More than just an influential presence in the literary world, a significant portion of McCarthy's work has been adapted into film. Many of these movies have similarly earned their fair share of fans and critical acclaim, including multiple Academy Awards. Regardless of the quality of the adaptations, McCarthy's work continues to stand the test of time and remain literary classics.

Here are all 12 Cormac McCarthy books, ranked from worst to best.