The Blood Meridian Movie Is Being Written By Author Cormac McCarthy
According to a recent report from the Playlist, author Cormac McCarthy is currently in the midst of adapting his acclaimed and notoriously bleak 1985 novel "Blood Meridian; or, the Evening Redness in the West" into a screenplay for director John Hillcoat. Hillcoat was announced as the director of a "Blood Meridian" feature film in late April. The filmmaker also directed the 2009 McCarthy film adaptation "The Road" as well as the nihilistic Western "The Proposition" and the 2016 heist movie "Triple 9." McCarthy will not only write "Blood Meridian," but will serve as executive producer alongside his son, John Francis McCarthy.
McCarthy himself, the author of the celebrated novels "Suttree," "All the Pretty Horses," and "No Country for Old Men," has written several screenplays in his career, although only one — the script for Ridley Scott's "The Counselor" — has been produced to date. McCarthy wrote several unpublished screenplays for movies called "Cities of the Plain," "Whales and Men," and an early draft of "No Country for Old Men." The latter was eventually adapted into an Oscar-winning film in 2007 by Joel and Ethan Coen. In 1996, McCarthy published his 1976 script "The Gardener's Son."
"Blood Meridian" is a dark, difficult novel about the inevitability of war and the true horrors of the American frontier. The novel openly expresses a philosophy of utter nihilism and is replete with astonishing quotes that highlight life's meaninglessness. "When God made man," the novel says, "the devil was at his elbow." The book's central figure, Judge Holden, decrees "It makes no difference what men think of war ... War endures."
For decades, filmmakers have attempted to adapt "Blood Meridian" for the big screen. It seems that McCarthy, according to Hillcoat's appearance on the Playlist's podcast "Bingeworthy," decided to take matters into his own hands.
The troubled history of 'Blood Meridian'
On the podcast, Hillcoat said:
"[McCarthy] has become a dear, dear close friend. And over the years, we discussed how he had lost control of 'Blood Meridian,' and it was a mutual task to get it back because he knew how to crack it. A lot of people have tried without his input."
Hollcoat also adds that he and McCarthy had been discussing a "Blood Meridian" adaptation on and off for 15 years. It seems that the adaptation required a great deal of gestation and creative exploration.
In the past, many high-profile filmmakers have toyed with the idea of making a "Blood Meridian" movie. Screenwriter Steve Tesich ("Breaking Away," "The World According to Garp") wrote a screenplay in the mid-1990s, which was, in turn, bought by Tommy Lee Jones and re-written as a directorial vehicle for the actor. According to some Hollywood insiders, most major film studios have rejected the very notion of a "Blood Meridian" movie, as the book is so dark and violent. This was certainly the case for director Ridley Scoot, who spent several years trying to get an adaptation made and was ultimately told there was too much blood. James Franco was trying to make a film as well and had attracted the attention of actor Russell Crowe, but his film fell apart over rights issues.
Casting for "Blood Meridian" has not yet been announced, and there is no set release date. It is astonishing, however, to ponder that "Blood Meridian" may finally be made. We can all heartily anticipate such a project. Just don't expect it to be a good time.