The Blood Meridian Movie Is Being Written By Author Cormac McCarthy

According to a recent report from the Playlist, author Cormac McCarthy is currently in the midst of adapting his acclaimed and notoriously bleak 1985 novel "Blood Meridian; or, the Evening Redness in the West" into a screenplay for director John Hillcoat. Hillcoat was announced as the director of a "Blood Meridian" feature film in late April. The filmmaker also directed the 2009 McCarthy film adaptation "The Road" as well as the nihilistic Western "The Proposition" and the 2016 heist movie "Triple 9." McCarthy will not only write "Blood Meridian," but will serve as executive producer alongside his son, John Francis McCarthy.

McCarthy himself, the author of the celebrated novels "Suttree," "All the Pretty Horses," and "No Country for Old Men," has written several screenplays in his career, although only one — the script for Ridley Scott's "The Counselor" — has been produced to date. McCarthy wrote several unpublished screenplays for movies called "Cities of the Plain," "Whales and Men," and an early draft of "No Country for Old Men." The latter was eventually adapted into an Oscar-winning film in 2007 by Joel and Ethan Coen. In 1996, McCarthy published his 1976 script "The Gardener's Son."

"Blood Meridian" is a dark, difficult novel about the inevitability of war and the true horrors of the American frontier. The novel openly expresses a philosophy of utter nihilism and is replete with astonishing quotes that highlight life's meaninglessness. "When God made man," the novel says, "the devil was at his elbow." The book's central figure, Judge Holden, decrees "It makes no difference what men think of war ... War endures."

For decades, filmmakers have attempted to adapt "Blood Meridian" for the big screen. It seems that McCarthy, according to Hillcoat's appearance on the Playlist's podcast "Bingeworthy," decided to take matters into his own hands.