That galaxy far, far away that makes up the "Star Wars" universe features a lot of colorful characters across its movies and television shows. We've already taken a look at the deadliest "Star Wars" characters of all time, now we're turning our attention to the smartest. The figures that we're highlighting here are the most cunning and insightful in the iconic space opera franchise. No, that doesn't mean this entire list is made up of just Jedi and Sith, though they do both have a prominent presence.

This is a list of "Star Wars" characters who have a clearly demonstrated mental acumen that makes their wit as formidable as their other qualities. For the purposes of this list, we're sticking with organic characters instead of including droids to the mix. Droids and other artificial intelligences have programmed knowledge repositories but not much original thought, as pointed out in "Attack of the Clones," there is a difference between intelligence and wisdom.

These are the 10 smartest "Star Wars" characters of all time, ranked to the wisest of them all.