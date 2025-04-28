Star Wars Mastermind George Lucas Finally Resolves One Of The Biggest Yoda Mysteries

"Star Wars" is one of the most fleshed-out, realized worlds in all of fiction, one with a vast lore and a tactile sense of tradition and culture. There are hundreds of planets and peoples, each with a huge sense of history that the franchise (for the most part) doesn't dwell on or feel the need to stop and explain. Why is Coruscant is a single city? Who cares, it looks rad. Why can Master Rwoh use her lightsaber as a whip? Doesn't matter, shut up. And in terms of larger mysteries, there's also the mysterious Bendu from "Star Wars Rebels," as well as the Mortis gods, who are clouded in intrigue and lack any specific details.

Advertisement

Then there's Yoda, arguably the single most mercurial, perplexing being in the "Star Wars" galaxy. He's a fascinating character: one of only three known members of his species, he's incredibly old, and he speaks backwards for no discernible reason. Though Yoda has been explored through countless books and comics throughout the years, relatively little is known about him, with Lucas himself choosing to keep the character's background a mystery, and everyone who has followed in his stead doing the same.

But George Lucas has just revealed a big aspect of Yoda's character. During a 45th anniversary screening of "The Empire Strikes Back" at the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival, the maker talked about his career in filmmaking, his collaboration and friendship with Francis Ford Coppola, and even answered a question about "Star Wars." Specifically, Lucas revealed why, exactly, Yoda speaks so strangely.

Advertisement

"Because if you speak regular English, people won't listen that much," Lucas said nonchalantly. "But if he had an accent, or it's really hard to understand what he's saying, they focus on what he's saying."

"He was basically the philosopher of the movie," Lucas continued. "I had to figure out a way to get people to actually listen — especially 12-year-olds."