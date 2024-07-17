The Acolyte Concludes With The Thrilling Use Of A Classic Star Wars Hero

This article contains spoilers for the "Star Wars: The Acolyte" season 1 finale.



"Star Wars: The Acolyte" season 1 came to a stunning conclusion in its eighth episode, also titled "The Acolyte," closing one mystery, but opening and deepening many others. The show began with the murder of a Jedi and closed with the death of another and the murder of his reputation — a dark spot on the Jedi that gets quietly swept under the rug.

This show really is the beginning of the end of the Jedi, documenting the small compromises they began to make, which ultimately leads to their downfall at the hands of Palpatine. "Once you start down the dark path," Master Yoda once warned Luke Skywalker, "forever will it dominate your destiny, consume you it will."

And that's what we saw with this show and Master Indara's (Carrie-Anne Moss) initial decision to lie about the events of Brendok, compromising the integrity of the Jedi as an institution. This was the proverbial start of the Jedi down the dark path that would forever dominate their destiny.

But one Jedi master bore witness to all of it, though he might not have always been told the truth.