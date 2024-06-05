The Acolyte Has Brought One Key Star Wars Book Character Into Live-Action

First introduced in Charles Soule's book "Light of the Jedi" before starring in their first adventure in Justina Ireland's "A Test of Courage," Vernestra Rwoh, as she appears in "The Acolyte," is well over 100 years old. At the start of the High Republic publishing program, though, she's still a teenager. She has an impressive claim to fame amongst the Jedi as the youngest Padawan in their Order to advance to the rank of Jedi Knight. At 17, she was a full Knight and wandering the galaxy, acting as a guardian of peace and justice. Very quickly, she's confronted with the influence of the dark side and takes a Padawan in the form of Imri Cantos, who is just a couple of years younger than her and lost his Master as well. The stories where they're together in the middle of the intense conflict with the Nihil in the High Republic novels are a fascinating dynamic we've never seen before. It's almost a bit like asking yourself what it would look like if Obi-Wan Kenobi had to be a master to Anakin Skywalker if Anakin were just three years younger than him.

It probably would've been a glorious mess. (Well, an even bigger one than it already was.)

Vernestra — Vern, as her close friends called her — is a green-skinned Mirialan, which is the same species as Jedi Master Luminara Unduli and her Padawan Barriss Offee. Barriss herself was recently the subject of the animated series "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire."

Vernestra is also known for wielding a lightsaber that can be used as a whip, which has been teased in advertising for "The Acolyte" (although we don't see it in the first two episodes). She was also present at the crash of the Jedi station known as Starlight Beacon, which was a major event in the High Republic novels.

Notably, though, the young and optimistic Vernestra Rwoh we met in the High Republic books is not the same, aged master we see in "The Acolyte."