Star Wars: How Much It Would Cost To Build And Operate The Death Star

For years, one of the most notable plot holes in "Star Wars: A New Hope" was the fact that the Death Star featured a critical vulnerability, making it easier for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to destroy the space station in the original film's climactic battle. The idea that the Empire would intentionally build such a weakness within their superweapon is admittedly a patently stupid decision, and had been the source of ridicule from critics and fans alike for nearly 40 years. But the 2016 release of "Rogue One" changed that perception when that film revealed that Imperial research scientist Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), the prime designer of the Death Star, harbored Oppenheimer-esque guilt over its creation — so much so, that he secretly put in a vulnerability within it, which is featured in the Death Star plans that the titular squad retrieve in their fatal mission on the planet Scarif. To think, all of that money the Empire would burn in the creation and operations of the Death Star, only to be destroyed thanks to its prime designer's proverbial middle finger to the regime. Fans can read more about Galen Erso's backstory in the book, "Catalyst: A Rogue One Novel."

The Empire would eventually attempt to construct a second Death Star in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," only to be destroyed by the Rebel Alliance led by Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams). Nearly 30 years later, the First Order would construct Starkiller Base in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which would be destroyed by a fleet of Resistance X-Wing pilots led by Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). The iconography of the Death Star within the franchise's canon cannot be denied, but here's hoping that Lucasfilm will never bring back a similar space station and superweapon in another film ever again. Once was enough, two was pushing it, but three times signifies a lack of imagination. But then again, "Star Wars" is also a franchise that explores the idea of history repeating itself, so who knows what the future holds.

The rise of the first Death Star will be prominently featured in "Andor" season 2, which will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.