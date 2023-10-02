Star Wars: A New Hope's Death Star Destruction Scene Almost Looked A Lot Different

During the making of "Star Wars" back in 1976, writer/director George Lucas hadn't really yet defined what the Force was. In dialogue, Obi-Wan Kenobi eventually described it as "an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together." In J.W. Rinzler's invaluable book "The Making of Star Wars: The Definitive Story Behind the Original Film," it was indicated that early drafts of "Star Wars" originally called it the Force of Others, and possessed two parts called Ashla (what would become the light side) and Bogan (what would become the dark side). Lucas mixed in a bunch of Platonic notions as well, saying that "the pure soul is connected to a larger energy field that you would begin to understand if you went all the way back and saw yourself in your purest sense."

Additionally, in early drafts of Lucas' script, the story revolved around the magic of a notable kyber crystal, something that would have enhanced Luke Skywalker's ability to tap into the Force and channel it into psychic powers. Kyber crystals, as all Starwoids would be happy to tell you today, are a vital component of lightsabers. During the creation of "Star Wars," however, a kyber crystal was to be the film's central MacGuffin. The final film used the stolen plans for the Death Star instead.

It was between the second and third drafts of "Star Wars" that the kyber crystal took a backseat, and blowing up the Death Star became the main focus of the film's climax. Even then, the original idea for Luke Skywalker's attack was much different. Luke was originally supposed to chuck a bomb into the Death Star's exhaust port by hand.