Revenge Of The Sith's Darth Plagueis Story Scene Had A Major Last-Minute Change

The three "Star Wars" prequel films made by George Lucas from 1999 to 2005 detail the story of Anakin Skywalker as he transforms from an idealistic young engineer (played by Jake Lloyd) into an impetuous and angry young man (played by Hayden Christiansen), and eventually into a corrupted and tyrannical killer. Anakin is infused by the Force (a psychic field accessed by microscopic creatures living inside his body called midi-chlorians), so he is in high demand by both the benevolent Jedi Order and the insidious Sith.

Partway through "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," the nearly-corrupted Anakin attends a bizarre zero-gravity water ballet show, sitting next to the clearly villainous Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Palpatine is secretly a Sith Lord who calls himself Darth Sidious, and he is clearly angling to become an evil emperor, but Anakin doesn't much care. He's so full of hate and paranoia (he's had psychic premonitions that his wife will die in childbirth) that he's willing to give this "Dark Side" thing a try. To illustrate how strong the Dark Side is over the Light, Palpatine gives a speech about a mythic figure called Darth Plagueis the Wise, who was said to be so powerful with the stink of evil that he could protect his loved ones from death.

The scene takes place with both characters seated in an opera box and was filmed with a lot of ominous close-ups. However, according to J.W. Rinzler's 2005 book "The Making of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," the "opera box" version of the scene was a last-minute rewrite. It needed to be stripped down.