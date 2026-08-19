Project Hail Mary Ending Explained: What Happens To Grace And Rocky
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This article contains major spoilers for "Project Hail Mary."
Author Andy Weir delivered one of the most acclaimed science fiction novels in recent memory with "Project Hail Mary." Then, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the duo behind "The LEGO Movie" and "21 Jump Street," turned that book into a widely acclaimed smash-hit movie. Starring Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") in the lead role, it became a downright sensation. It's one of the best sci-fi movies of 2026, if not the very best.
The movie, very basically, centers on science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), who wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no memory of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he discovers he must solve the riddle of the mysterious substance that is causing the sun to die out. An unexpected friendship with an alien named Rocky, whose planet is also in peril, means he doesn't have to do it alone.
"Project Hail Mary" is one of the biggest Hollywood hits at the box office in 2026, as well as one of the best-reviewed. A big reason for that is because Lord and Miller, alongside screenwriter Drew Goddard ("The Martian"), managed to truly stick the landing. It's not just a satisfying journey, but one that offers up a satisfying conclusion. But it's also a conclusion that warrants a fair amount of dissection and discussion. That's precisely what we're here to do.
We're going to go over what happens at the end of the movie, what it means, and what the creators behind the blockbuster have to say about it.
What you need to remember about the plot of Project Hail Mary
Both the movie and the book follow Ryland Grace from his journey as a middle-school science teacher to an unlikely savior of the planet. After he wakes up on a spaceship light-years from Earth, he finds that the rest of the Hail Mary crew has tragically passed away during the journey, something that is never truly solved. We don't know how they died, but we know it leaves Grace completely alone out there among the stars.
Grace quickly learns his mission is to stop mysterious particles known as Astrophage that are eating stars. Told in non-linear fashion, we also get flashbacks of his life on Earth as his memory returns. Meanwhile, he's trying to solve the Astrophage issue. Once he's at his destination, Ryland discovers another ship from the Tau Ceti system is there for the same reason.
After some trial and error, Grace and an alien creature, whom he names Rocky, make contact and, slowly but surely, develop a way to talk to one another. This is tricky, because Rocky and Grace can't be in the same space, as they have different atmospheric requirements. The alien engineer belongs to a species called the Eridians, and the two bond over the fact that Rocky's crew also perished during the journey.
The story ends up being about this unlikely, burgeoning friendship on a smaller, human scale, while also having stakes as big as they get. Ultimately, Grace and Rocky hatch a crazy plan to save both of their planets. But a lot can go wrong, even under the best of circumstances. And nobody else is coming to help them.
What happens at the end of Project Hail Mary?
"Project Hail Mary" is reasonably scientifically accurate, but it's still a Hollywood sci-fi movie. That being the case, Grace and Rocky develop a way to breed "Taumoeba," which they discover to be a predator of Astrophage on a planet that isn't dying amongst the stars. This can theoretically restore their suns. The method of collecting the predator on the planet, dubbed Adrian, is harrowing and nearly results in disaster.
Rocky escapes to save Grace and nearly dies. Grace, similarly, does everything he can to save Rocky, while breeding enough Taumoeba to save both of their planets. After the work is done, the two part ways emotionally, with Rocky giving Ryland enough fuel to make it home. The problem? Ryland discovers that the Taumoeba can slip through the tanks they made.
Grace contains it, but he realizes that Rocky won't be able to without his help. This leaves Grace to make the ultimate sacrifice. He sends the Taumoeba he has back to Earth, but instead of heading back to his home planet, he follows Rocky's ship to save him. The probes reach Earth. Grace makes it to Rocky's ship and saves him, and they get back to his planet, where Grace now calls home. They even made him a big, human terrarium. All seems well.
"Project Hail Mary" does include one shocking twist, though. Before all's said and done, Grace remembers that he was forced to be a hero for the people of Earth after a tragic accident that killed would-be members of the team. Eva (Sandra Huller) drugs him and forces him onto the ship. He wasn't a hero when he left Earth. He was an unwitting coward who became a hero in the end.
What has author Andy Weir said about Project Hail Mary's ending?
The final moments see Grace headed to school, where he's back teaching young Eridians on Rocky's planet. Rocky does let him know that his ship is ready for a possible trip back to Earth, but it's unclear whether he'll stay with his pal or head home.
"Project Hail Mary" changes the book's ending slightly, without revealing whether Grace stays or goes. The book's epilogue, however, makes clear that he stayed with Rocky. So, what does Andy Weir think of this? In a March 2026 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Weir explained why Ryan Gosling's character would be hesitant to return home.
"Rocky does tell him, 'Hey, we can fuel up the Hail Mary now, and you can go home.' And he thought about it and decided either against it or decided he'd think about it for a bit because honestly, he doesn't know what's there. He doesn't know what's waiting for him on Earth. I mean, it could be a complete post-apocalyptic nightmare, and here he is with his best friend doing what he loves."
"I don't define things that are outside the pages, or in this case, outside the screenplay," Weir added. "Because you're basically kind of asking me to write a sequel. But yeah, you can assume that 25 years after the Astrophage problem began, things are probably pretty cold on Earth."
The secret subplot in "Project Hail Mary" suggests that Earth is indeed cold by the end. Weir doesn't definitively say if Grace goes home in the movie version, but he certainly has more than a few reasons to stay in light of how everything went down. Is Earth even safe? Is he known as a coward? Or a hero? There are too many unknowns.
What did directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller say about Project Hail Mary's ending?
Phil Lord and Chris Miller had to interpret the ending of "Project Hail Mary" cinematically. In a March 2026 interview with IndieWire, the duo explained that it came down to feedback from early screenings. That's part of what led the directors to cut 30 minutes from the movie for a smart reason.
The happy ending hinges on the audience's connection to Grace and Rocky. "They want those guys to live happily ever after," Lord said. "We even thought, maybe they won't want the part where he's a schoolteacher to a bunch of rock babies. But they want that part, too!" Miller added. Lord then said the ending was a big part of what attracted them to the story in the first place:
"That is one of the things, ultimately, that really inspired us about the novel. And it inspired Drew [Goddard]. And we all kind of stacked hands on it and we were like, 'No way are we going to f***ing change this ending.'
"It takes the trajectory of that character, not one where he goes over and back and starts where he finished. He's out in the universe. He's progressed to the next version of himself," Lord added. Miller then added that it's "Off to have new adventures" for him.
Lord also indicated that, in their minds, Grace and Rocky would spend time together on Erid, rather than him making the trip home:
"For what is, ultimately, a character study of a person who is afraid to become who he is capable of being. Because he doesn't want to have his feelings hurt, basically [laughs]. The fact that he gets to go off to the wild blue yonder is, to me, an apt ending."
What has screenwriter Drew Goddard said about Project Hail Mary's Ending?
Screenwriter Drew Goddard thought "Project Hail Mary" was a nightmare to adapt, but it's hard to argue with the results. The movie was a massive success critically and commercially. Goddard is a big reason why.
In a March 2026 interview with The Wrap, Goddard spoke about adapting Andy Weir's book for the big screen. Goddard explained that he thought he was going to "fight about this with people," this being the ending. What works in a book doesn't always work on screen. Elaborating on it, Goddard said:
"Anytime something's different, people get scared. They just do. They want it to feel familiar. And so the very thing that I loved about it was the very thing that was going to make it challenging. But I trusted that when I read it, I felt emotion and passion, and I knew, 'Okay, my job is to convey the same emotion that I'm feeling, to others.'"
"Something I learned with Andy's work on 'The Martian' is that we don't want to dumb this down," Goddard added. "It's a lot about parallel storytelling and saying, 'This will play for the people who really care about the science, and it will also play for the people who don't.'"
Whether or not a "Project Hail Mary" sequel will happen remains to be seen. Weir had teased that he had some ideas, and the movie certainly made enough money to justify them. But it's all about the story. As of right now, the ending allows both the movie and the book to stand as a complete, singular story without the need for a continuation.
You can grab "Project Hail Mary" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.