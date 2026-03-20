Project Hail Mary Features A Secret Subplot You Didn't Notice [Exclusive]

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers follow.

"Project Hail Mary" is arguably the best movie of 2026 so far, and it's bound to go down as one of the best movies of all time. It seems that critics everywhere have fallen in love with the dazzling story of scientist turned astronaut Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) sent on a mission to the Tau Ceti solar system in an effort to save Earth from the consequences of a microscopic organism called astrophage that's slowly eating the sun. This leads him to befriend an alien who has also navigated to Tau Ceti to save their own planet from the same cosmic calamity.

The movie is based on the best-selling novel of the same name, written by "The Martian" author Andy Weir. As you can imagine, much like the Matt Damon-led film adaptation directed by Ridley Scott, "Project Hail Mary" deals with plenty of complicated scientific concepts as Earth tries to figure out how to stop astrophage from depleting the sun, which will have catastrophic consequences for humanity. But because the movie has to tell Andy Weir's story in a truncated window of time, not all of the intricate details can make it into the movie, especially when the crux of the film focuses on the developing friendship and collaboration between scientist Ryland Grace and the alien he comes to call Rocky. Thankfully, screenwriter Drew Goddard, who also adapted "The Martian," provides just enough details to satisfy the story without overloading us with exposition.

However, there are also certain details outside of the story's science material that couldn't fit into the movie. In fact, author Andy Weir suggested one little Easter egg for directors Phil Lord & Christopher Miller to include in the movie, even if the significance of the detail in question isn't exactly explained. Fortunately, Lord & Miller gave us the scoop on this intriguing element.