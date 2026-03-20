Why Project Hail Mary Changes The Book's Perfect Ending (In A Good Way) [Exclusive]

Amaze, amaze, amaze! This article contains major spoilers for "Project Hail Mary."

2026 is still young, but we might already have a contender on our hands for one of the best movies of the year ... if not one of the best sci-fi movies ever in "Project Hail Mary." In many ways, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were always the right choice to helm this adventure story set in deep space. The original novel by "The Martian" author Andy Weir features a certain offbeat sense of humor, a refreshingly hopeful and optimistic tone, and, of course, an endearing central duo between astronaut Ryland Grace (played by Ryan Gosling in the adaptation) and his extraterrestrial friend Rocky (voiced by James Ortiz). Considering their prior success in turning other IP plays into genuine crowd-pleasers, Lord and Miller's involvement likely had readers breathing a sigh of relief.

That, as it turns out, was for good reason. While the film version of "Project Hail Mary" could hardly feel like a more faithful translation of its source material, writer Drew Goddard ultimately took a few liberties. One such occasion occurs towards the end of the story, surprisingly enough. After teaming up with Rocky to save the day (along with, you know, an entire solar system or two), Ryland winds up making himself at home on Erid, Rocky's planet. This is almost the exact same ending as the book — but with one subtle difference.

In both Weir's novel and the film, it's made clear that Ryland has the option to return to Earth. In the book, it's strongly implied that he has little desire to go back. In the movie, though, it's left somewhat more ambiguous. When interviewed by /Film, Lord and Miller explained why they felt this was just a little more "powerful."