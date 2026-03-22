Project Hail Mary: Why Rocky And Grace Can't Be In The Same Space

One of my favorite things about "Project Hail Mary" is the way author Andy Weir balances impossible situations with clever solutions. He did something similar with "The Martian," where human perseverance and ingenuity are on display from start to finish. "Project Hail Mary" takes that same innovative curiosity and cranks it up a notch with the synergistic addition of a race of too-clever-by-half aliens working alongside humanity to stop an apocalypse. Just like "The Martian," there are plenty of challenges along the way, but the human scientist Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) and the Eridian engineer Rocky (James Ortiz) always manage to find a way — including the initial challenge of how to operate in close proximity to one another.

The initial environmental issue hampering their collaboration? The air they breathe. Grace breathes the Earth air, and his body needs oxygen to survive. Not so for Rocky. The alien's atmosphere is mostly comprised of ammonia, making it toxic for Grace to be in the same space as him.

Even worse? Rocky's planet, Erid, is big. That means the gravity is high, and so is the heat. In the book, Weir clarifies that Rocky's ammonia atmosphere is around 29 atmospheric pressure (atm) and just over double the gravitational pull of Earth. Oh, and did I mention that it's hot, too?