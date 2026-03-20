Project Hail Mary's Shocking Twist, Explained By Ryan Gosling And Writer Drew Goddard [Exclusive]

This article contains major spoilers for "Project Hail Mary."

Based on Andy Weir's best-selling novel of the same name, the outstanding big screen adaptation of "Project Hail Mary" from directors Phil Lord & Christopher Miller follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a molecular biologist turned astronaut who is sent on a mission to hopefully save Earth from a cosmic disaster. A microscopic alien organism dubbed astrophage is slowly consuming the Earth, and if leading scientists can't figure out how to stop it, the planet's population will face drastic consequences over the next 30 years. Humanity's only hope is to send a mission to the Tau Ceti system, which contains the only nearby star that hasn't been ruined by astrophage.

After the mission loses its pilot and engineer sometime during the long journey to Tau Ceti, Ryland Grace wakes up as the only survivor, and he's unsure what he's even doing in outer space. The induced sleep for the trip to Tau Ceti has clouded his memory, but flashbacks begin to fill in the gaps as the film's story unfolds.

In the present day timeline, Grace meets an unlikely collaborator in the form of an alien whom he comes to call Rocky (voiced by James Ortiz), because he looks like a spider made of rocks. After Grace creates a makeshift translator to understand Rocky's unique, melodic language, he learns that Rocky's sun is being killed by astrophage too, so they team up to figure out a solution that will save both their planets.

While the story is ultimately filled with triumph as Grace and Rocky discover another microscopic organism on one of Tau Ceti's planets that eats the astrophage, there's a huge reveal that emotionally undercuts their victory. While celebrating their discovery, Grace remembers how he ended up in space — and it's not because he made the brave choice to embark on the mission. Ryland Grace was actually a coward.