Project Hail Mary's Directors Cut 30 Minutes Of Footage For A Smart Reason

A great movie can be made or broken in the editing room. The endless combinations of possibilities can be daunting. That's part of what makes "Project Hail Mary" and its resounding success so impressive. As one of the best sci-fi movies of 2026, it stands as a testament to what directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller can accomplish. In this case, a big part of their brilliance was knowing what to get rid of, just as much as it was about knowing what to keep.

Speaking with former "SNL" star Maya Rudolph for Interview Magazine, Lord and Miller discussed the making of "Project Hail Mary," which dominated the box office and stands as one of the biggest hits of the year overall. Without getting into major spoilers, the early part of the movie centers on Ryan Gosling's Ryland Grace, a teacher who discovers he's in space very, very far away from Earth with no memory of how he got there. He's also tasked with a mission to save humanity from extinction.

The early part of the movie, where Ryland is reckoning with his situation, was originally much longer. "We condensed it to the length of one Kris Kristofferson song," Lord said. "There's about half an hour's worth of material of him flipping out, being drunk, being unable to deal with anything." Miller added, "We shot so much of him just falling apart." So, why bother to shoot all of that, only to remove it later? As Lord explained: