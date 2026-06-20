Project Hail Mary's First Cut Was Almost Four Hours Long - And The Initial Feedback Was Brutal

"Project Hail Mary" adapted even the most challenging aspects of Andy Weir's book into a box office smash that immediately became the best sci-fi movie of 2026. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller's charming yet intense space adventure was part sci-fi thriller, part Pixar movie, and proved to be a big hit. But would audiences have sat through four hours of Ryan Gosling floating through space with a pet rock? Well, maybe. But such a lengthy film would never actually get a theatrical release — which is a good thing considering a group of Lord and Miller's filmmaker friends didn't care for the experience.

The duo appeared on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (via Variety) and discussed their original, almost four-hour cut of the film. This lengthy version of "Project Hail Mary" was screened only for a group of director friends long before the official debut screening, and, according to the duo, it was an "embarrassing" experience.

"Our first official test screening went great, but we do a lot of earlier screenings for friends and family and other filmmakers and writers," Miller explained. "This movie was massive. When we finally got the assembly cut down to under four hours long, we subjected some filmmaker friends of ours to a three-hour and 45-minute cut of the movie, which was embarrassing." Unsurprisingly, the advice Lord and Miller received was as simple as "Get it way shorter." Of course, Amazon MGM would never allow a four-hour cut of the film to hit theaters, but this original screening did prove useful in helping Lord and Miller trim their movie to a more acceptable length.