The Best Version Of Alien 3 That You've Never Seen Is Now Streaming On HBO Max

It's widely known by now that the production of David Fincher's 1992 debut film "Alien³" was, to put it mildly, a clusterf***. The script passed through several drafts at the hands of many authors, and Fincher was constantly butting heads with the studio, which was constantly meddling. /Film's Joshua Meyer covered the debacle in detail, but in an interview with The Guardian in 2009, Fincher openly stated his distaste with the finished film: "To this day, no one hates it more than me." The experience taught him a valuable lesson and changed his entire attitude about filmmaking.

That said, there are many who like the movie. After the triumphant end of James Cameron's "Aliens" in 1986, "Alien³" begins with the tragedy of two heroic survivors dying off-screen. Then the cryogenically frozen Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) lands her spaceship in a distant monastery where she and the prisoners will have to fight off another rogue creature they are ill-prepared to face. The tone of the film is bleak and hopeless, and fans of the "Alien" series mostly got bummed out. Some of us, however, love that bleakness, and the overriding tone of horror that Fincher managed to infuse the film with.

In 2003, Fox released a DVD box set called (sigh) "Alien Quadrilogy," which contained two cuts of "Alien³," the film's original theatrical cut and a cobbled-together "Assembly Cut." David Fincher didn't participate in the Assembly Cut, but it was based on his editing notes and incorporated some unused footage. The 144-minute edit was overseen by producer Charles de Lauzirika.

The "Alien³" Assembly Cut also recently dropped onto HBO Max. Many, including this critic, would argue that it's the superior version.