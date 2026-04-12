Why Movies And TV Shows Are So Dark Now – Hollywood Professionals Tell All [Exclusive]

"Films are too dark now." It's a common refrain you hear online, and one that seems to recrudesce almost every time a new trailer drops. The first trailer for the "Harry Potter" reboot series prompted controversy upon its March 2026 arrival, and not just because a "Harry Potter" TV series is a tipping point for our nostalgia-mad monoculture. The trailer comprised incongruously desaturated clips that looked less like a spellbinding foray into the world of The Boy who Lived and more like Zack Snyder gave "The Philosopher's Stone" the "Man of Steel" treatment.

This is hardly the only example. The online reaction to the trailer for 2023's "Peter Pan and Wendy" suggested studios had long been waging a protracted war on vibrance, with one X user demanding a "formal investigation." In fact, if you were to only listen to social media you'd think films and TV shows were perpetually submerged in layers of murk so thick you'd need to mount an archaeological excavation in order to watch.

The thing is, this observation about movie and TV gloom isn't just limited to social media. Whether it's articles from The Week complaining that 2022's "The Batman" is literally too dark or the widespread backlash to the Battle of Winterfell in "Game of Thrones," there is a clear sense that movies and shows have become too dreary. A 2011 study in the journal i-Perception (via the National Library of Medicine) backs up the claim. The authors examined 160 English-language films released between 1935 and 2010 and, alongside other findings, concluded that films have "gotten darker." Or, more specifically, "the mean luminance value of frames across the length of a film has decreased over time." But why? And perhaps more interestingly, is this as bad a thing as social media would have you believe?