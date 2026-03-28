25 Years Ago, The First Harry Potter Movie Made A Magical Choice That Still Holds Up Today

The first "Harry Potter" movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," released on November 16, 2001 ... meaning that we're approaching the film's 25th anniversary. (Considering that November 16, 2001 was my 11th birthday, this only freaks me out a little bit.) Now that we've seen the first trailer for HBO's TV adaptation of "Harry Potter" — which has the stated objective of creating a "fuller" adaptation by devoting an entire season to each of the 7 books in the original series — it's given me some insight into that first "Harry Potter" movie. Specifically, it gives me insight into what that movie did right: It created a sense of fantastical whimsy that seems completely absent from the TV show's trailer.

It's no secret that, across the board, franchise reboots have been aiming for darker tones over the past several years, literally and figuratively. Not only are reboots a lot "grittier" now, but you also can't see a lot of the action because color grading in TV and film is getting so muted and dark. This impulse is all over the teaser trailer for the "Harry Potter" TV show.

So why is this approach categorically wrong?

There was a genuinely magical quality to the first "Harry Potter" film. One thing it had on its side, obviously, was timing; the book series written by J.K. Rowling was still being released, and fervor for any "Potter" content was at an all-time high. It was also, for lack of a better term, the vibes. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" included some of the book's darker elements, but it was also fun.