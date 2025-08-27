An Original Harry Potter Director Asked 'What's The Point?' After Seeing HBO's Cast Photos

If you've been hearing a lot about the forthcoming "Harry Potter" reboot for HBO and wondering who exactly this new adaptation is intended for in the first place, you're not alone! Director Chris Columbus, known for "Home Alone" and the first two "Harry Potter" movies, noticed that the new series might end up serving as a poor imitation of the original film franchise.

During an appearance on "The Rest Is Entertainment" podcast hosted by Richard Osman and Marina Hyde, Columbus discussed some recent set photos (via People Magazine) of the new actor playing Harry Potter himself, Dominic McLaughlin, alongside "Shawn of the Dead" and "Hot Fuzz" star Nick Frost as the big-hearted (and literally big) Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid. (Harry and Hagrid were played in Columbus' inaugural "Potter" film, subtitled "The Sorcerer's Stone," by Daniel Radcliffe and Robbie Coltrane, who continued playing those roles through the end of the franchise.) So what did Columbus think? Well, he was pretty blunt.

"So I'm seeing these photographs ... and he's wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid," Columbus said to Osman and Hyde. "Part of me was like, 'What's the point?' I thought everything was going to be different, but it's more of the same. It's all going to be the same."

Still, Columbus — who likely appeared on "The Rest is Entertainment" because his adaptation of Osman's hit novel "The Thursday Murder Club" drops on Netflix on August 28 — seemed to be looking on the bright side, so to speak. "It's very flattering for me because I'm like, 'That's exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed,'" he joked, and to be clear, he's right. With that said, Columbus' feelings about the entire project aren't negative, even though he seemed pretty clear about not returning to the wizarding world of "Harry Potter."