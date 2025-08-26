Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus Hopes HBO Show Keeps These Two Cut Scenes

Adapting a book series to the big screen is probably a pretty daunting challenge. As much as I love to talk smack about just about every adaptation I've ever seen, I've never tried to do it myself, and I can only imagine that it's quite difficult. Mainly, it seems like picking scenes that make it into the adaptation is a huge struggle — especially when it comes to something like "Harry Potter," which spans eight movies (adapting seven novels and splitting the final one in two). According to director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two installments, there were two things in the very first "Harry Potter" movie that either weren't ever filmed or didn't make it into the final product. Now, he's hoping that HBO's forthcoming "Harry Potter" series might be able to fit them into the narrative.

"I'm not involved at all and I wish them great success," Columbus clarified to the Radio Times before saying that he thinks the series has the chance to do something really cool. "I think the best part of the series is the fact it's 10 hours for the first book, which we didn't have the opportunity to do. I'm a little envious," he admitted. "There was so much we couldn't put in the films — they weren't short, they were over two and a half hours long, but I still struggled. It still keeps me up at night sometimes."

So what were the specifics? "I missed the fact that I was never able to put Peeves in the first film," Columbus revealed, referencing the poltergeist who, in the original novels, spends his time causing mischief at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the institution attended by the story's main trio Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. (They were played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in the film series; on the TV show, they'll be played by relative newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton.) Rik Mayall did film some scenes as Peeves for the film, but they were ultimately cut.

"Plus, there is a scene in the first book, 'Philosopher's Stone,' where Hermione and Harry are tasting potions in one of the challenges, and one of them could die at any moment," Columbus continued, referencing a scene during the story's big climax (and I'll return to that momentarily). "It's like this incredible chess match that we just did not have time to shoot. So hopefully those scenes will be reinstated. They have 10 hours. I hope they use them well." Columbus has a point — so how could the adaptation include moments like these?