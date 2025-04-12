Every Harry Potter Star Who Condemned J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Comments

In the years following the end of "Harry Potter," fans liked to joke that J.K. Rowling, the author of the massively best-selling book series, would not shut up about it. For years, Rowling would drop tidbits of extratextual lore via social media and interviews, expanding the magical world of the series in ways that were alternately interesting (Dumbledore was gay!) and off-putting (wizards used to poop their pants, I guess?). Aside from her philanthropy, this constant stream of suddenly canon "Harry Potter" factoids became what Rowling was most known for.

Then one day, the author did stop talking about "Harry Potter," and started posting about something else: trans women. In 2018, Rowling liked a tweet that called trans women "men in dresses," but her representative told Pink News it was an accident. By 2020, though, Rowling was penning an essay about the dangers of giving protections to "any man who believes or feels he's a woman," stating that "huge numbers of women are justifiably terrified by the trans activists." Since then, the author has written novels that touch on these topics, been named in a harassment lawsuit by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, and recently claimed that "there are no trans kids."

Since 2020, several original "Harry Potter" cast members (plus "Fantastic Beasts" star Eddie Redmayne) have spoken up about Rowling. Some have shown support for her or made waffling non-statements, while others have denounced her comments and affirmed their support for trans people. Some fans have called to boycott Potterverse projects, but with a star-studded "Harry Potter" reboot series on the way from HBO, it's clear that the franchise isn't going anywhere soon. Ahead of the new show, let's look back at what some of the original cast members have said about Rowling's comments.

