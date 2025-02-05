Who Does Benedict Bridgerton Marry In Julia Quinn's Books?

We're in the long waiting period once again between seasons of "Bridgerton," which brings the tempting prospect of pivoting to Julia Quinn's novels to find out what happens next. It's been confirmed that "Bridgerton" season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the second son of the eponymous family. However, Benedict's journey through the Netflix series has been quite different from his characterization in the novels, which means that "Bridgerton" season 4 might make some big changes from the source material.

In the books, Benedict is the star of "An Offer from a Gentleman," the third novel in the series. Netflix skipped to book four, "Romancing Mr. Bridgerton," which focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), for season 3, and is now going back for Benedict's big love story. In Quinn's version, he gets involved with a woman named Sophie Beckett, the daughter of an earl whom he meets at the Bridgerton family's famous masquerade ball. The book is something of a Cinderella homage, as, despite her station, Sophie is forced to play housemaid to a cruel stepmother, all while Benedict searches for the masked woman who captured his attention at the ball. In the end, as you may assume, they marry.

Sophie will be played by Yerin Ha in "Bridgerton" season 4, an actor who's recently made a name for herself on shows like "Halo" and "Dune: Prophecy." The masquerade ball itself is also teased at the end of season 3, so we know that many aspects of the story will stay the same from the book. But how will all of that play into Benedict's divergent Netflix storyline?