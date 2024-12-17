Who Put Harry Potter's Name In The Goblet Of Fire (And Why)

Right away, Harry is told to prepare for the first task in the Triwizard Tournament, except one important detail is withheld: nobody knows what the four champions will be facing. Luckily for Harry's prospects, cheating is rampant in the tournament, and thanks largely to groundskeeper and Care of Magical Creatures professor Rubeus Hagrid (played by the late Robbie Coltrane), Harry, along with the other champions, finds out that they'll each be facing a different dragon and tasked with stealing a golden egg from the dragon's nest. Obviously, this is extremely high-risk, but Harry ends up earning a decent score by practicing the Summoning Charm and ordering his broomstick directly to the playing field, using his Quidditch skills to dodge the beast and steal the egg.

The egg itself provides a clue to the second task, but nobody can figure out how at first considering that when you open the egg to listen to its song, it just sounds like a bunch of screeching. After Harry clued Cedric in about the dragons, Cedric kindly returns the favor and tells Harry to bring the egg into the bath, at which point he discovers that it contains a musical message from the merpeople who reside at the bottom of Hogwarts' Great Lake, revealing they'll steal something Harry can't live without. This "something" turns out to be Ron, Harry's best friend — Hermione is taken as a "hostage" as well on behalf of her new paramour Viktor Krum — and Harry uses gillyweed to transform himself into a sort of fish-person to rescue the people underwater. (Apparently, Daniel Radcliffe really liked shooting those scenes.)

The third task is ostensibly pretty straightforward: it's a maze filled with magical obstacles, and the Triwizard Cup is smack in the center. Faced with sphinxes, giant spiders known as Acromantulas, and enchantments and spells that disorient the champions, Harry and Cedric make it to the Cup and decide to take it together for Hogwarts. Sadly, this turns out to be a deeply tragic mistake.