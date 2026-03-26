Harry Potter HBO TV Series Trailer Breakdown: 5 Reveals You Missed

The first trailer for HBO Max's "Harry Potter" TV show has dropped, and while a lot of fans found it underwhelming (and many more intend to boycott the series due to author J.K. Rowling's involvement), it's still sure to be scrutinized frame-by-frame. One detail that die-hard fans will pick up on right away is that the first season of the TV show is officially sticking with its source material's original title of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." This sets it apart from the first-ever "Harry Potter" movie, whose title was localized in the United States as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (although it was still titled "Philosopher's Stone" in much of the world).

Otherwise, this TV show looks to be hewing fairly closely to the overall aesthetic and costume designs previously established by the "Harry Potter" movies and continued in the recent video game "Hogwarts Legacy." After all, there are already theme park attractions based on these aesthetics, not to mention an awful lot of merchandise, so the TV series couldn't shake things up too much.

This first teaser trailer for "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" focuses on laying out the basic set-up and introducing the biggest characters, including the young trio of Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron (Alastair Stout), and Hermione (Arabella Stanton). However, a closer look reveals other key characters and some novel design choices.