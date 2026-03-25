The First Harry Potter HBO Series Trailer Looks Like Everything We Feared

In August of 2025, Chris Columbus — who directed the first two original "Harry Potter" movies and produced the third before bowing out of the franchise — addressed some set photos he'd seen of the small-screen reboot for HBO. Columbus, looking at shots of Dominic McLaughlin's Harry Potter and Nick Frost's kindly but bumbling Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, was quite blunt about the shots ... and prescient about the whole thing. "So I'm seeing these photographs ... and he's wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid," Columbus said on a podcast (via People Magazine). "Part of me was like, 'What's the point?' I thought everything was going to be different, but it's more of the same. It's all going to be the same."

Months later, Columbus was proven exactly right. The first teaser trailer dropped today for the HBO series, officially titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," and when I watched it, I was absolutely flabbergasted by how familiar it all looked. The house that belongs to Harry's non-magical aunt and uncle, Vernon and Petunia Dursley (Daniel Rigby and Bel Powley), where he spends his entire childhood after his parents die? It looks the same. The Hogwarts Express that brings Harry and his two new friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger (Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton), to school? The same. The hallways of that institution, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry? The same.

I feel like I'm being gaslit — specifically, gaslit by a television show that hasn't even come out yet. It's just unbelievably frustrating that, after all this buildup, it looks like we're getting what amounts to a shot-for-shot remake. So are there any new scenes? Yes, but prepare to be disappointed!