Harry Potter Star Paapa Essiedu Breaks Silence On Snape Casting Backlash

Let me get one thing out of the way here. While many people understandably disagree with the views espoused by original "Harry Potter" author Joanne "J.K." Rowling — and I'll circle back to those — I think we need to draw some lines in the sand about how to treat the cast of the forthcoming "Harry Potter" series being made for HBO. As far as the adult actors are concerned, we can and should ask them tough questions. What we should not do is threaten them. Sadly, British actor and "Black Mirror" standout Paapa Essiedu has been enduring some truly reprehensible comments about his role in the series as Potions master Severus Snape, and some of these comments are just straight-up racist.

Speaking to The Times UK, Essiedu admitted that some so-called "fans" of the "Harry Potter" franchise have said genuinely horrifying things to him, a Black man playing a role originated by the late Alan Rickman. "I've been told, 'Quit or I'll murder you,'" he told Jonathan Dean. As Essiedu quite reasonably said about the outright abusive comments he's endured:

"It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram I will see somebody saying, 'I'm going to come to your house and kill you.' So while I'm pretty sure I'm not going to be murdered ... That could age badly! But, yes, while I hope I'll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I'm playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I'd be lying if I said it doesn't affect me emotionally."

Again, this is deeply unfair to Essiedu, and a lot of this seems rooted in outright bigotry. So how is Essiedu dealing with it?